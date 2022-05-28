Members of the Current Event Club are, front, from left: Barbara Warncke, Regina Snyder and Sue King; middle row, from left: Judy Dally, Ann Small, Joanne Murphy; and back row, from left: Laura Rath Connor and Linda Diehl.
The Current Event Club completed its program year with an outing planned by Barbara Warncke and Shirley Witteborg to Heritage Sylvania’s complex in Sylvania.
The visit began with a presentation by Janet Rozlick, Heritage Sylvania researcher, who recounted the history of the Lathrop house and its role as a stop in the Underground Railroad.
Her presentation centered on her research to find documentation of Lucian and Larissa Lathrop’s, both anti-slavery advocates, who participated in the hiding and transporting of fugitive enslaved persons to freedom in Canada.
The group toured the Sylvania Historical Village that included the Sister City Garden, as well as the train car barn, depot, log cabin and the Stone Academy. Also, on the tour was the Cooke and Kuhlman home, which serves as the Heritage Center Museum’s educational and cultural resource center.
The home was the residence and medical office of Dr. Cooke. The doctor’s office, exam room, bedroom and parlor have been preserved as they were when he practiced medicine.
The Current Event Club’s topic for the 2022 – 2023 year is relief agencies, which will begin in September.
