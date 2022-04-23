Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society (DKG) International met at West Unity United Methodist Church.
A necrology ceremony recognizing eight members who have passed away was held. Candles were lit and roses placed in vases as the biographies of these members were read.
President Janet Steffy and initiation chairman Judy Rand introduced three new members to the society of Delta Kappa Gamma. Those initiated were Noelle Chester and Laura Zumbaugh both sponsored by Nancy Miller and Beth Bechtol sponsored by Suzanne Geis. Each initiate was presented with a red rose and their Delta Kappa Gamma pin.
The 2022-24 officers who were present were then installed. Serving for the biennium are president, Suzanne Geis; vice-president, Nancy Miller; recording secretary, Bretta Pendleton; corresponding secretary, Kim Spiess; treasurer, Mary Heisler and parliamentarian, Millie Holzer.
A short business meeting followed the services. Yearly dues are being accepted by June 1. It was noted that there is a new category “emerging educators” which allows those finishing college courses in education to become members of Delta Kappa Gamma. Kelley Phillips reported that 40 gift bags for new teachers as they complete their first year will be distributed in the four-county area. Several members will be attending the leadership conference in Dublin this summer. A chapter outing will take place June 4 to the Copper Moon Studio in Holland near Toledo.
Hostess committee for the meeting included Janet Steffy and Deb Opdyke.
Those present at the April meeting were Jackie Bair, Beth Bechtol, Caren Bush, Nan Bretz, Noelle Chester, Cathy Croninger, Helen Frey, Ann Hange, Millie Holzer, Sandra Honemann, Nancy Hoover, Nancy Miller, Deb Opdyke, Candi Overmyer, Bretta Pendleton, Kelley Phillips, Judy Rand, Alice Shaffer, Charlotte Shrider, Kim Spiess, Janet Steffy, Sharyn Wheeler, Mary Williams, Bev Wittes and Laura Zumbaugh.
