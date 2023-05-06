The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary met April 25 with 15 members in attendance. The first reading on applications for Michele Youngblood and Jeanette Melia were held along with second readings for Melissa Fleetwood, Kristi Mansfield, Laura Quinn, Cassandra Stuber, Andrea White, and re-enrollee Deb Johnson.
The Mother’s Day party is Tuesday at 6 p.m. A sign-up sheet is posted in the club. A thinking-of-you card was sent to Bonnie Hoffman. The charter was draped in memory of Sarah Wolfrum.
Funeral chairman Kay Kraber thanked the Moose and everyone who donated food for the Wolfum family funeral dinner. Nominations for 2023-24 officers are president, Carey Rosebrook; vice president, Brenda Martinez; chaplain, Donna Baldwin; conductor, Key Kraber; and Sister of the Year, Brenda Martinez. Elections will be held at the meeting.
Prizes were won by Nancy Bruce, Pauletta Vaughn-Cox, Donna Baldwin and Terri Flory.
The next regular meeting will be held at the Mother’s Day party at 6 p.m. Tuesday RSVP is requested.
The Fiber Artists, a group affiliated with AuGlaize Village, looks after the old quilts and promoteS old arts like spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting, rug-hooking, etc. They have made a barn square quilt to be raffled off to raise funds for the village which will be on display May through October at the Village.
