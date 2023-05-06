Quilt at Auglaize Village

This barn square quilt will raffled by The Fiber Artists. The quilt measures 60 inches by 80 inches and is made of all cotton and new materials.

 Photo courtesy of Colleen Richter

The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary met April 25 with 15 members in attendance. The first reading on applications for Michele Youngblood and Jeanette Melia were held along with second readings for Melissa Fleetwood, Kristi Mansfield, Laura Quinn, Cassandra Stuber, Andrea White, and re-enrollee Deb Johnson.

