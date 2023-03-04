The February meeting of the Current Event Club was held at St. John United Church of Christ fellowship hall with 12 members and one associate member present.
President Betty Pickering opened the meeting with a reading “Living Life” and thanked Judy Dally for serving as hostess.
In following this year’s study topic, Robin Small, the program chairman, introduced Susan King, for her program on the World Central Kitchen (WCK).
“You would be amazed at the power of a plate of food, it can change the world, and so can you.” — Chef Jose Andres founder of the World Central Kitchen.
The organization responds to world disasters by partnering with organizations, networking with local chefs, activating local restaurants, unitizing food trucks and creating emergency kitchens. In 2022 alone, the WCK served over 195 million meals worldwide.
“The organization is funded by donations, businesses and foundations,” according to documents provided by the Current Event Club. “The goal of the WCK is not only to feed people, but to improve food security and jump start the economy by creating culinary training and jobs creation. Chef Andres and his volunteers believe that food is a universal human right.”
The next club meeting on Friday will be held at St. John United Church of Christ Fellowship Hall with Cathie Sprague as hostess and Barbara Warncke presenting the program, Habitat for Humanity. Please inform the hostess if unable to attend.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.