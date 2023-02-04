The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary met on Jan. 24 with 23 members in attendance. The first reading on application for Delia Cronk and re-enrollee Sandy Morris was held. The second reading on an application for Angelica Luna, Kaitlin March, Maria Perez, Mona Westfall and re-enrollee, Sandy Morris was held. The following were initiated: Taylor Davis, Angelica Luna, Kaitlin March, Maria Perez, Nia Perez, Sandra Villarreal, Mona Westfall and Dianna Zipfel. The secretary and treasurer books were audited on Jan. 16, and found in order. Prizes were won by Felicia Parker, Steph Sours, Brenda Martinez and Fran Florence. The next regular meeting will be Feb. 14 at 7:15 p.m. for officers followed by the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments