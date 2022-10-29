The Current Events Club met Oct. 14 at St. Paul United Methodis Church with 18 members in attendance.
It was noted by President Betty Pickering that the fall tree colors were very beautiful, especially along the river. Betty Bohlmann also was thanked for hosting the meeting.
In following this year’s theme, “Relief Agencies,” Regina Snyder gave her program on World Vision International which strives for hope, joy and justice for all children, including the Navajo Nation in the U.S.
The Nov. 11 meeting will be held in the home of Agnes McDonald on Heatherdowns Drive, with the program, “Doctors Without Borders,” to be given by McDonald. Those unable to attend should inform the hostess.
* * * * *
The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary met on Tuesday with 13 members in attendance. The reading for re-enrollments and enrollments was provided for Lynette Willitzer and Cindy Herendeen, the latter being elected to membership.
Brenda Martinez was installed as the new vice president for the 2022-23 year. The district number 16 meeting in Defiance was changed to Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. for lunch and 3 p.m. for the regular meeting.
Prizes were won by Linda Schuelte, Cathy Aden, Mert Grogg and LaDonna Call.
The next regular meeting will be held Nov. 8 at 7:15 p.m. for officers and 7:30 p.m. for the regular meeting.
