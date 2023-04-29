William F. Helmke American Legion Post 340 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 340, Holgate, is announcing the Holgate High School junior class delegates to 2023 Buckeye Boys and Buckeye Girls State.
Logan Miller, will be attending Buckeye Boys State at Miami University.
Miriam Bower and Abagail Brown are being sponsored by the William F. Helmke American Legion Auxiliary Unit 340. Kaylynn Ashbaugh is being sponsored by Henry County Council of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Hannah Swary is being sponsored by Warren McIntire Sons of the American Legion Squadron 262.
Madison Downing is being sponsored by Roberts-McMillen American Legion Auxiliary Unit 332, McClure.
These students will learn the duties of Ohio government personnel. They will each have an office and learn what duties are a part of the position, such as mayor of a city, at Bowling Green State University, June 11-17.
* * * * *
Bete Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Scoiety International met recently at the West Unity United Methodist Church. Prior to the meeting a memorial ceremony and an initiation were held. An initiation service was held for new member, Kasey Thormeier of Bryan, was welcomed into the chapter.
During the meeting the 2023-24 budget was presented and approved. There will be a meeting on May 6 at the Northwest State Community College. A representative from the United Way will present the program explaining the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
