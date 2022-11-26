Due to a misprint the following has been corrected: VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 will be hosting the kids Christmas party on Dec. 4 from 1-3:30 p.m. There will be a signup sheet on the Auxiliary bulletin board, and volunteers are needed. The Auxiliary’s Christmas party will be a potluck and will be held on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.
Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society (DKG) International met recently at Henry’s Restaurant in Ottawa, hosted by sister chapter Beta Eta.
The program for the meeting was presented by Debby Canter, Ohio State Organization DKG president. Debby outlined the state initiatives “D” donate, supporting organ donation, “K” kids, supporting the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Ohio, and “G” Girl Scouts, supporting the Girl Scouts Delta Kappa Gamma curriculum.
Following short business meetings, both chapters joined to celebrate the 83rd year since their founding on Dec. 2, 1939, with singing and cupcakes.
Members attending from Beta Zeta were Carol Agler, Jacky Bair, Beth Bechtol, Nan Bretz, Suzanne Geis, Sue Hammer, Ann Hange, Diane Meyer, Nancy Miller, Kathleen Neidhart, Kelley Phillips, Kim Spiess, Janet Steffy, Linda Wagner and Mary Williams.
The November meeting of the Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa was held recently at St. John United Church of Christ. President Judy Dally welcomed 15 members and two guests in attendance. Rich and Pam Reid were the guest speakers. They informed the group about the Camino de Santiago Walk that took them on a pilgrimage following the footsteps of an “Apostle of Christ who traveled through Europe before ending his journey in Northern Spain.” During their journey, the Reids traveled 127 kilometers, viewing lots of different types of landscapes, enjoying interacting with other walkers, and stopping at various churches along the way. By completing their walk, they earned a Certificate of Compostela.
In addition to the program, Sally Snyder gave the thought for the day from the main theme of the book of James 2:14-17. The lesson centered on “faith, by itself, if not accompanied by action, is dead.” In world understanding, Arlene Rozevink updated the members on a cruise ship that had to dock halfway in a 12 day cruise due to a outbreak of COVID. Also, that King Charles celebrated his 74th birthday and that President Zelensky of Ukraine visited the celebration of the liberation of Kherson.
In old business, due to a generous donation from the family of Joan Gerken, a motion was made and seconded to rename the group’s scholarship to the “Joan Gerken Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship.“ The family and Defiance College will be informed of the new name for the scholarship. Members were also reminded that awards and grants can be found on the ADK website.
The December meeting will be Dec. 12 at JBO in Northtowne Mall at 5 p.m. There will be a cookie exchange and crafts. Members should RSVP to Sarah Torres by Dec. 1 to participate in the craft activity.
