Pickleball champs

Winners of the inaugural Pickleball Shootout pictured here from left: Shellie Engel, Sarah Donaldson, Jim Lugbill and Tim Nelson.

 Photo courtesy of Monica Kanouh

The Defiance Pickleball group recently hosted its inaugural Shootout in Defiance. There were nine teams participating. The winners in the men’s division were Jim Lugbill and Tim Nelson. In the women’s division, Shellie Engel and Sarah Donaldson were victorious.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments