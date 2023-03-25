The Defiance Pickleball group recently hosted its inaugural Shootout in Defiance. There were nine teams participating. The winners in the men’s division were Jim Lugbill and Tim Nelson. In the women’s division, Shellie Engel and Sarah Donaldson were victorious.
* * * * *
The Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met for their February meeting recently at St. John United Church of Christ. Co-president Karen Graf welcomed 14 members and one guest to the event.
Sally Snyder opened the meeting with a thought for the day written by Nelson Mandela. He said, “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers the fear.”
The program was a book talk on “I am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai. Discussion included how girls/women are treated differently in other countries, including their quest for a quality in education.
The World Understanding Committee member, Arlene Rozevink, gave more details about the life of Malala. Malala is an advocate for girls’ and women’s rights. It was mentioned that Malala attended the Oscars this year. During roll call, members shared what they are lucky to have, especially when comparing to Malala, the author of the book discussion.
In old business, members were reminded that the Alpha Delta Kappa State Convention in April 28-29 at the Quest Center in Westerville. Registration of $50 is due by April 14.
Also, Karen Graf gave an update from the Catering Committee concerning the district day particulars, such as the meal, possible costs, tablecloths, etc., including hiring Melissa Risner of The Nomad Chef to be the caterer.
A copy of the Altruistic Report is to be given to Karen Graf for the Gullian Report to be sent to Carla Hartz, state president.
In new business, it was announced that an initiation ceremony for Virginia Becker and Adriana Lopez will be held during the April meeting. It was also announced that Melissa Risner of The Nomad Chef has offered to do a program for the 2023-2024 year, she would demonstrate how to cook with an Instapot and air fryer, creating foods to sample.
Furthermore, the district chairman has been officially invited to attend one of the Alpha Eta meetings and the chapter is currently awaiting a response.
Alpha Eta’s next meeting is scheduled for April 10, at St. John United Church of Christ at 4:45 p.m. The program topic is the Sylvan Center and how it benefits teachers and the community.
* * * * *
At the next meeting of the Defiance County Genealogical Society on Monday, at 7 p.m., Mary Williams will give a power PointPresentation about publishing family history and Joanne Allison will give some tips about using a publishing company.
Once a person has invested hours of historical research and collected numerous pictures and documents, a genealogy or family history book is a way to record each family’s unique history and to save it for generations. But how does one go about doing such a project?
Mary Williams will tell various ways of preserving and printing out the data and assembling it into a family history book that can be a thoughtful gift and permanent record to posterity and relatives.
Also, any attendees who have already published a family history are invited to bring their book and share their experiences in its publication.
DCGS meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance. The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus. Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
* * * * *
Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gemma Society International met recently at Fairview Elementary School.
In honor of Women’s Day, the meeting started with president Suzanne Geis providing a reading which challenged women to be lights to each other. Nancy Miller presented a proposed budget for members to peruse and it will be voted on at the April meeting.
Janet Steffy, membership chiar, presented four women for membership in Beta Zeta: Morgan Ward, Stephanie Depauw, Casey Thormeier and Laura Renollet will be initiated in April’s meeting.
Following the meeting Geis introducted the two speakers for the program “Summer Manufacuring Camp” by Erica Krouse, regional representative for U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and Adam Brickner, guidance counselor for Fairview Junior High.
The overall goal of the manufacturing camps is to expose upper elementary and junior high students to manufacturing opportunities so that they can become aware of the options available to them. Nineteen counties in Ohio will offer manufacturing camps in the summer of 2023. In Defiance County two weeks in June have been sponsored by General Motors for summer manufacturing camps.
