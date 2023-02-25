The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary met on Feb. 14 with eight members in attendance. The first reading on applications for Jalyn Dickerson, Rachael Kesler, Gwen Kraber, Kami McGuire, Sarah Randall and Traci Randall was held.
The second reading on the application for Delia Cronk was also held and the initiation will was set for March 28.
The secretary read the February Buckeye Breeze. A get well card was sent to Terri Flory. Key Kraber gave everyone a Valentine card and candy.
Prizes were won by Fran Florence, Suzie Smith and Mert Grogg.
The next regular meeting will be Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. for officers followed by the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.
At the next meeting of the Defiance County Genealogical Society at Monday at 7 p.m., Rhonda Casler will present her program, “Criminals, Convicts and Outlaws: Finding Your Black Sheep Ancestors.”
Because of the shame, families have sometimes went to great lengths to keep guilty secrets of another family member hidden, making the task for modern family historians all the more difficult.
Casler will share how she used newspapers, common pleas court, clerk of courts records, sheriff’s jail records and Ohio State penitentiary records and other various sources to track down her wayward uncle.
DCGS meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance. The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus. Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome. In case of bad weather, call 419-636-4473 to insure the meeting has not been canceled.
