The October meeting of Beta Zeta – Women Educators Beta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International — met recently at Fairview Elementary School near Sherwood.
President Suzanne Geis and Beta Zeta website leader Noelle Chester introduced members to the chapter’s new webpage. Bev Wittes distributed the 2022-23 program books to those in attendance. Members were reminded that the November meeting will be a joint meeting hosted by sister chapter Beta Eta and held at Henry’s Restaurant in Ottawa.
Following the business meeting, John Mansel-Pleydell, Northern Buckeye Education Council Professional Learning Group supervisor presented a program on “Getting the Most Out of Your Google Account.” He helped members explore gmail and the many other options Google offers and explained how the various applications could benefit Beta Zeta.
Members attending from Beta Zeta were Beth Bechtol, Suzanne Geis, Mary Heisler, Sandra Honemann, Nancy Miller, Helene Moog, Candace Overmyer, Sharyn Wheeler, Beverly Wittes, Noelle Chester, Kelley Phillips, Nan Bretz, Bretta Pendleton, Jacky Bair, Cathy Croninger, Nancy Nelson, Janet Steffy and Ann Hange.
* * * * *
The Alpha Eta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met for its October meeting at St. John United Church of Christ. Co-president Judy Dally welcomed 17 members. Sally Snyder, chaplain, read the poem “The Clown in Me” by Mr. Rogers for the thought of the day. The September minutes were approved and the treasurer’s report and the altruistic reports were given. In addition, Karen Graf read a proclamation from Mayor Mike McCann proclaiming October as Alpha Delta Kappa Month. Members were encouraged to celebrate Alpha Delta Kappa Month by doing an activity to promote the sorority.
For the world understanding report, Arlene Rozevink updated the group on the situation in Iran as demonstrations are happening after the death of a young woman who was arrested by the morality police and ultimately died in police custody. Sheryl McCoy and Judy Dally presented the Founders’ Day program which centered around founding members and making of a quilt. Two “pamper yourself “ baskets were put together, with donations by members, by Karen Graf.
Upon conclusion of the business meeting, Monica Kanouh introduced the group to the sport of pickleball. She explained the basic rules of pickleball, including how to serve, the no volley zone, how points are achieved, and the history of the sport. She also talked about the process it took to get the support from the city to build new courts in Defiance. Following the presentation, members went to Kingsbury Park to see the new courts and observe players in action. A few members were able to try out the game for themselves.
The next meeting will be held on Nov. 14 at St. John United Church of Christ at 5 p.m. The program will be Camino de Santiago with Pam Reid.
* * * * *
The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary met on Oct. 11 with 12 members in attendance. The first reading on application for Cindy Herendeen was held. The Auxiliary will hold an election for vice-president at its meeting Tuesday. Candidates are Donna Gustwiller and Brenda Martinez. Prizes were won by Donna Baldwin, Key Kraber, LaDonna Call and Mert Grogg.
* * * * *
The VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 met recently with 15 members in attendance and three guests. Three candidates for membership — Jeffery Jones, Sylvia Branham-Jones and Kevin Bell — had their applications read and were approved. Treasurer Chris Taylor presented poppy gifts to the guests and announced that the boxes for servicemen and women will be filled in early November and that items are still being collection.
Members who have changed their address or phone number can contact Christine Taylor. Trunk or Treat will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the VFW parking lot. Volunteers should arrive at 5:30 p.m. Desserts are needed for Veterans Day before lunch on Nov. 11.
The next scheduled meeting is Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
* * * * *
The Defiance County Genealogical Society will hold its annual First Families Reception at 7 p.m. Monday, at St. John United Church of Christ.
First families chairman Mary Scranton will recognize the applicants who have successfully completed the requirements for first families. She will then explain the requirements, documentation and steps to be taken to become a first families member.
An applicant must have researched and provided documents showing that he or she is directly descended from an individual who settled in Defiance County before 1860. Scranton is a willing and knowledgeable helper to applicants as they pursue their ancestor research.
Defiance County Genealogical Society meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance. The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus. Entry is on the north side of the church from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
