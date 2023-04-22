American Legion Post 454 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 454, Ridgeville Corners, have selected Colton Kruse, Landen Kruse and Henry Eggers to participate in American Legion Buckeye Boys State. American Legion Buckeye Boys State is an eight-day intensive education program on Ohio government for high school students where each participant becomes a part of the operation of a local, county and state government from June 11–18.
At American Legion Buckeye Boys State, participants are exposed to the rights, privileges, duties and responsibilities of a franchised citizen. The training is objective and practical with a city, county and state government operated by the students elected to the various offices. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings and recreation, among others. High school juniors are selected by local American Legion posts.
* * * * *
The Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met for its April meeting at St. John United Church of Christ. Co-president Karen Graf welcomed 17 members and one guest.
Sally Snyder gave the thought for the day with several quotes by famous individuals, including Lucille Ball, Betty White, Phyllis Diller and Groucho Marx.
Judy Dally was the program speaker for the evening. She talked about her quilting project with the Current Events group. Dally got inspiration from reading “Elm Creek Quilt,” a series of 19 books written by Jennifer Chiaverini. She explained how she made her quilt, which she had on display. Dally choose to use patterns on the quilt with designs specific to Defiance, including arrow heads and the confluence of the rivers.
In addition to the program, two new members were inducted into the chapter. The initiation ceremony was held for new member Virginia Becker and honorary member Adriana Lopez. Both members were presented with their pins and violets.
In old business, members were reminded that the Alpha Delta Kappa State Convention is April 28-29 at the Quest Center in Westerville. Carla Hartz and Karen Graf will be attending. It was announced that the District Day venue has been secured with a signed contract. Registration information needs to be sent to the northwest chapter presidents board August in order for the chapters to notify their members.
In new business, The longest day is June 21. Alpha Delta Kappa supports the Alzheimer’s Association on this day through financial contributions. Sarah Torres will be exploring options for the chapter to make an impact locally as well.
Milestone certificates were distributed to Virginia Prucha for 50 years of membership, Jan Furnas and Mary Kasuga for 25 years and Peg Hahn and Kate Smolik for 10 years.
The next meeting will be May 8. The chapter will meet at St. John United Church of Christ and will proceed to the Tinora Performing Arts Center for a tour and a short performance.
* * * * *
At the next meeting of the Defiance County Genealogical Society on Monday at 7 p.m., Dan Hasch, retired teacher and local history enthusiast, will tell the history and stories about three buildings in Sherwood.
These historic structures, the Moats building, the Sherwood Hotel and the Kuhn Brothers building, date back to the time of horse-drawn buggies, stage coaches, and Model Ts.
DCGS meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster Street, Defiance. The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus. Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
* * * * *
The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary met on April 11 with 12 members in attendance. The first reading on applications for Kendra Keasler, Gina Beatty, Morgan Barnett, Megan Wright, Patricia Hinojosa, Mallory Atkins and Mary Atkins will be held along wth second readings on application for re-enrollee Joan Paxton.
Prizes were won by Brenda Martinez, Fran Florence and Donna Baldwin. The next regular meeting will be Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. for officers and 7:30 P.m. for the regular meeting.
* * * * *
The April meeting of the Current Event Club was held in the gathering room of St. Paul’s Methodist Church with 12 members present.
Betty Pickering opened the meeting reading poems about spring and thanked Pat Squire for serving as hostess. It was noted the club members will be touring the Fulton County Historical Museum on May 12 for their annual club outing.
In following this year’s study topic, relief agencies, Robyn Small introduced Laura Roth Connors for her program on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) which was created by President Jimmy Carter in 1979. Its purpose is to coordinate a response to a disaster that has occurred in the United States that overwhelms state and local authorities.
After the passage of the Homeland Security Act, FEMA was absorbed into the Department of Homeland Security. FEMA’s administrator reports directly to the secretary of Homeland Security.
“FEMA supports citizens and emergency personnel to build, sustain and improve the nation’s capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from and mitigate all hazards” — USA.gov.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.