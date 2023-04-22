American Legion Post 454 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 454, Ridgeville Corners, have selected Colton Kruse, Landen Kruse and Henry Eggers to participate in American Legion Buckeye Boys State. American Legion Buckeye Boys State is an eight-day intensive education program on Ohio government for high school students where each participant becomes a part of the operation of a local, county and state government from June 11–18.

