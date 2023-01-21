The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary met on Jan. 10 with 13 members in attendance.
The first reading on an application for Carla Morawski and re-enrollees, Emily Sunchez and Courtney Teegarden. The second reading on applications for Taylor Davis, Nia Perez, Kaitlin March, Diana Zipfel and Sandra Villarreal were held.
The charter was draped for Sandy Goings, Victoria Kiessling and Judy Rochester. Thinking of you cards were sent to Mary Call and Kay Kraber. A thank you card was read from Deb and Rob Leatherman.
Prizes were won by Carey Rosebrook, Terri Flory, Donna Cline and Linda Schuelte.
The next regular meeting will be held in February at 7:15 p.m. for officers and 7:30 p.m. for the regular meeting.
* * * * *
The January meeting of the Alpha Eta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa was recently held at St. John United Church of Christ. Karen Graf welcomed 16 members and two guests.
Members enjoyed celebrating the upcoming 98th birthday of Virginia Prucha with cards, cake, birthday decorations and singing “Happy Birthday.” Chris Korhn gave the thought of the day which was a quote from Martin Luther King Junior:“faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”
Donations were collected for the sponsored international student at Ohio State University. The collection will be sent to her in the form of a gift card.
Karen Graf read a report for the project “Making a Children’s Home with Education and Agriculture a Reality.” This project aims to work toward self-sufficiency.
After the meeting, members enjoyed bidding on gifts at the post-Christmas auction. Money collected will benefit the Defiance College scholarship fund.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 4:45 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ. The program will be “AAA Planes, Trains and Automobiles” with Patty Weber.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.