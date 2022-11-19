Members of the Defiance County Genealogical Society will tell about their scandalous ancestors at the organization’s next meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance.
Researching ancestry doesn’t always turn up only heroes and royalty. It may turn up a felon, a bigamist or someone with other unacceptable characteristics, the Club noted in information provided to The Crescent-News.
When a genealogy hobby digs up secrets revealing the good, bad and the ugly, it is not unusual to be caught off guard by shocking discoveries.
Some things that used to be considered embarrassing just aren’t that big a deal any more, the Club release noted. Because of the shame at that time families often went to great lengths to keep their guilty secret under wraps, making the task for modern family historians all the more difficult.
“Our ancestors were more than just a name,” writes Joanne Allison, a member of the society. “Wouldn’t that be boring? “They were very human and sometimes lived colorful lives. When we look at what our ancestors did, we don’t get the glory and we don’t get the blame. It just means we have a colorful story to share.
“We all have skeletons in the closet somewhere in our families,” Allison continued. “It’s just nice to hear about someone else’s for a change. Members are asked to share stories, especially scandalous stories, about their ancestors.”
DCGS meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus.
Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 recently met with president Monica Boyd calling the meeting to order with 17 members in attendance.
Rose Tadsen read communications and a thank you from Post 2984 for the donation towards the Barry’s Landing Christmas Party.
Voted into membership was Matthew Taylor. Treasurer Christine Taylor read the report which was filed subject to audit.
It was noted during the meeting that if members have made changes to phone numbers or addresses they should contact Taylor as new key cards are being issued.
The charter was draped in memory of Teresa Bird, Shirley Schlosser, Violet Chapman, Janie Grant, Henry McCarthy, Max Cleaves, Donna Poth and Timothy Ward.
The kids Christmas party will be potluck and will be held on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.
Any questions can be directed to Roxanne Brown at 419.782.4537.
The Current Event Club met Nov. 11 at the home of Agnes McDonald with 14 members and two associates members in attendance.
President Betty Pickering noted that it was Veterans Day and also read an article about how Thanksgiving became a national holiday.
In following with the year’s theme, “Relief Agencies,” Agnes McDonald reported on “Doctors Without Borders” an international, independent medical humanitarian organization that delivers emergency aid to people affected by conflict. It supports lifesaving medical care in over 72 countries.
“They face problems such as cyclones in Haiti, breakouts of ebola in the Dominican Republic, services for surgery, nutritional support, measles treatment, vaccinations and maternal care, infectious diseases such as malaria, AIDS, as well as malnutrition and victims of earthquakes.”
The Dec. 9 meeting is a Christmas luncheon to be held at the Jewell Cafe at 11:30 a.m.
It was noted that members should please make reservations by Dec. 3 to Ann Small or Betty Pickering.
