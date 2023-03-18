The Current Event Club met on March 10 with 10 members present.
Betty Pickering, president, opened the meeting with an article about St. Patrick and thanked Cathie Sprague for serving as hostess.
Linda Diehl, program committee, introduced Barbara Warncke for her program on Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity is a non-governmental, non- profit, international organization founded by Millard and Linda Fuller in 1976. The organization’s philosophy is that all people regardless of ethnicity, religious affiliation or skin color deserve decent housing.
The group operates in partnership with the people it helps. Habitat uses donated money, materials and volunteer labor to build modestly sized houses which it then sells to carefully selected people in need.
The chosen applicants are issued a no down-payment, interest-free loan to cover the costs not covered by donations. In lieu of a down payment the selected applicant must invest a designated number of hours of “sweat equity” in the construction of the house. (The number 4-500 hours is based on the applicant’s age and health states.) And the monthly mortgage payment cannot exceed 30% of the applicant’s monthly income.
Since its inception in 1976, Habitat for Humanity has provided over a million decent, affordable homes to over 29 million people worldwide.
The April 14 meeting will be held in the gathering room at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at Third Street and Wayne Avenue, with Pat Squire as hostess. Laura Rath Conner will present her program on FEMA.
Please inform the hostess if unable to attend.
* * * * *
The Defiance Eagles Auxiliary met Tuesday with 10 members in attendance. The first reading on applications for Laura Quinn, Melissa Fleetwood, Dianna Green, Cassandra Stuber, Andrea White, Kaylee White and Samanthal Linebrink was held.
The second reading for Jalyn Dickerson, Gwen Kraber, Kami McGuire, Carla Morawski, Sarah Randall, Traci Randall and re-enrollee Vicky Schwartzengraber also was held. Initiations will be held at the next regular meeting.
Jen Wilhelm was initiated at the District 16 meeting in Hicksville on March 11.
Prizes were won by Kay Kraber, Maria Coppes and LaDonna Call.
The next regular meeting will be March 28 at 7:15 p.m. for officers followed by the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m.
* * * * *
VFW Auxiliary Post 3360 recently met with 12 members present. Jason Shaffer was voted into membership and the charter was draped in memory of JoAnne Barton. There will be a sausage and pancake breakfast today starting at 8 a.m. Volunteers need to be there at 6:30 a.m. A free-will donation will be taken.
The audit committee will meet Tuesday at 2 p.m., and the next scheduled meeting will be April 12 at 6:30 p.m.
