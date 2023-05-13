Denise Sutter has been chosen by Hicksville Rotary Club as its 2023 “Citizen of the Year. Sutter is responsible for the Christmas Cruise-Thru, an annual event at the county fairgrounds in Hicksville that will be celebrating its tenth year this December.
According to Sutter’s husband, for the first three years, “every penny collected at the gate went directly to the (county) fair board. The costs of operating the light show and purchasing new lights was financed completely by Alliance Tax Services.”
Sutter’s interest in community service didn’t begin with the cruise-thru. She has a long history of volunteering, beginning as a Girl Scout leader, then became a swim judge. She also has been involved in Defiance County 4-H with an important role in fundraising for the new goat barn at the fairgrounds.
The Hicksville Rotary Club noted that it is “very fortunate to have Sutter as a member and, equally important, as its treasurer. She does a super job of keeping track of the club’s finances and each member’s individual financial responsibilities. The club honors Sutter for her contributions to the community and to the local Rotary Club.
The Hicksville Historical Society is holding open hours at the land office in Hicksville from 11 a .m.-1 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. The land office, built in 1840, was a critical part of land development and the creation of Hicksville. The building serves as a museum for the historical society and houses tons of Hicksville history.
The Fort Defiance Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), Good Citizens Chairman Berne Heilshorn recently announced that Caden Hazelton of Defiance High School is the winner of the DAR Good Citizen Award. He will receive a DAR Good Citizen pin, certificate and a monetary reward at the DHS awards assembly on May 24.
The Fort Defiance Chapter DAR held its March meeting at the Events Studio. An informative program was given by Kay Baldwin detailing her father Robert Clady’s military service in World War II. He went into the Navy on Sept. 21, 1942, and started at the Naval Station Great Lakes as it was the only Navy bootcamp. He was in the Merchant Marines and was deployed as a gunner on the USAT Santa Rose. He was a U.S. naval armed guard on the MS Golfcrest, also served on the SS Mormacmoon, transporting army soldiers from Cardiff, Wales to France and then back to New York. The Merchant Marines was responsible for transporting supplies, medicine and any other cargo needed as well as the military soldiers. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 4, 1945. During his service he was awarded the Victory Medal, American Area Company Ribbon, European-African Middle eastern, Good Conduct Medal and Seaman First Class.
Also, during the meeting Berne Heilshorn read a paper written by Ginny Sterling on the first Defiance Public Liberian Jewel Fouke and a motion was made to donate $50.00 to the Friends of the Library Gravestone Fund to purchase a gravestone for Jewel Fouke burial site at Riverside cemetery.
The Jewell American Legion Post 635 will be sponsoring six boys from Defiance High School to the American Legion Buckeye Boys State with donations from Post 635 Sons of the Legion and Keller Trucking Company of Defiance. Buckeye Boys State will be held June 11-18 at Miami University, Oxford.
