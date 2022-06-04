Cameron Layne

Layne

Cameron Layne a DHS class of 2017 graduate is the son of Jennifer Layne and Cincinnati and Steve Layne of Defiance.

He graduated from the University of Toledo with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering and a minor in military science.

He is a commissioned second lieutenant in the Field Artillery Branch and was honored with the Distinguished Military Graduate Award.

Layne will be spending the summer at Fort Knox, Ky., as a training officer, and will report to Fort Sill, Okla., for a field artillery basic officer leadership course.

Upon completion Layne will be stationed at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii where he will join his wife, Stephanie.

