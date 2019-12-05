Rose and Lilly Profera
Twin daughters, Rose Lynn Profera and Lilly Ann Profera, were born at 1:16 a.m. and 1:18 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019, in Toledo ProMedica Hospital, to Joseph and Tiffany Profera, Defiance. Rose weighed 5 lbs., 10 oz., and Lilly weighed 5 lbs., 5 oz. They were each 19 inches in length. Grandparents are David and Cindy Profera, Burton, Ohio; and Tony and Rachel Korzan, Canton.
