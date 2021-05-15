Claire Yoder
A daughter, Claire Marie Yoder, was born at 7:26 a.m. May 13, 2021, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Caleb and Tina Yoder, Hicksville. She weighed 6 lbs., 2 oz., and measured 19 inches in length. Siblings are Jacob, Grace and Emily Yoder. Grandparents are Rick and Karen Yoder, Mark Center; and Darwin and Nancy Schroeder, Mark Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.