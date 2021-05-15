Claire Yoder

A daughter, Claire Marie Yoder, was born at 7:26 a.m. May 13, 2021, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Caleb and Tina Yoder, Hicksville. She weighed 6 lbs., 2 oz., and measured 19 inches in length. Siblings are Jacob, Grace and Emily Yoder. Grandparents are Rick and Karen Yoder, Mark Center; and Darwin and Nancy Schroeder, Mark Center.

