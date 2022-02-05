Walter Wells

A son, Walter Wells, was born at 11 p.m., January 20, 2022, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, to Michael and Melissa Wells, Defiance. He weighed 7 lbs. 12 ozs., and measured 18.9 inches in length. Grandparents are: Brenda Wagner, Defiance; Gina Bayliss, Sherwood; and Chuck Wells, Defiance.

