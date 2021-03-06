Henry Weddleman

A son, Henry William Weddelman, was born at 11:03 a.m. Feb. 22, 2021, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, to Ben and Michelle Weddelman, Napoleon. He weighed 8 lbs., 5 ozs., and measured 20.5 inches in length. He has three siblings, Ryan, 6; Lucy, 3; and Kate, 2.

Grandparents are: Mark and Teresa Weddelman, Napoleon; and Randy and Lou Ann Rosebrock, Napoleon. Great-grandparents are: Bette Weddelman, Napoleon; Gary and Pat Groll, Defiance; and Juanita Schnitkey, Napoleon.

