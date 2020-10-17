Kenzie Weber
A daughter, Kenzie Marie Weber, was born at 4:26 a.m., Oct. 1, 2020, at Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, to Eric and Kacee Weber, Defiance. She weighed 8 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 21 inches in length. Siblings include: Aubree, 8; Kaylee, 5; and Lanie, 2. Grandparents are: Rich and Mary Alice Nagel, Defiance; and Jeff and Barb Weber, Defiance. Great-grandparents are: Marion and Margie Retcher, Defiance; Ralph Nagel, Defiance; Elverna Prigge, Ridgeville; and Mary Weber, Defiance.
