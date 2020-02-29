Kingston Weber
A son, Kingston Stephen Weber, was born at 3:23 a.m. Feb. 22, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Monica Shaw and Christopher Weber. Kingson weighed 7 lbs., 5 oz., and was 20 inches in length. He has four siblings: Sylace Weber, Amara Weber, Adalynn Maag and Alayla Weber. Grandparents are Stephen Shaw and Sonya Barajas; Stephanie Atkins, Carolyn Johns and Scot, and Barbara and Timothy Weber. Great-grandparents are Dean and Gloria Phillips, Vergel and Gene Bristch, Steve Shaw Sr. and Lydia.
