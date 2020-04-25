Lola Wagner

A daughter, Lola Mary-Lee Wagner, was born at 10:52 p.m. April 19, 2020, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Nick and Katie Wagner, Stryker. Lola weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz., and was 20 inches in length. She has two siblings, LouElla, 6, and Waylon, 3. Grandparents are Bob and Lisa Wagner, Napoleon; and Kevin and Kim Mack, Evansport. Great-grandparents are Bob and Linda Wagner, Defiance; Albert and Louise Vandenberghe, Napoleon; and Alice Mack Angola, Ind.

