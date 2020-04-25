Lola Wagner
A daughter, Lola Mary-Lee Wagner, was born at 10:52 p.m. April 19, 2020, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Nick and Katie Wagner, Stryker. Lola weighed 8 lbs., 11 oz., and was 20 inches in length. She has two siblings, LouElla, 6, and Waylon, 3. Grandparents are Bob and Lisa Wagner, Napoleon; and Kevin and Kim Mack, Evansport. Great-grandparents are Bob and Linda Wagner, Defiance; Albert and Louise Vandenberghe, Napoleon; and Alice Mack Angola, Ind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.