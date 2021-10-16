A daughter, Hadee Jean Voll, was born at 11:28 p.m. October 1, 2021, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, to Ryan and Ashlynn Voll, Continental. She weighed 8 lbs., 3 ozs., and measured 21 inches in length. She has one sibling, Brinley Voll, 3. Grandparents are Scott and Holly Taylor, Defiance; and Joe and Julie Voll, Defiance. Great-grandparents are: Tom and Paula Taylor, Defiance; Steve and Cathy Walker, Defiance; Richard and Tanya Protzman, Belleville, Mich.;Bob and Judy Lehner, Marion; Sue Granger, Wapakoneta; and Fran Voll, Marion.
