Greta Vance

A daughter, Greta Belle Vance, was born at 10:56 a.m. Aug. 21, 2020, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Jualina Dull and Joseph Vance, Paulding. She weighed 9 lbs., 7 oz., and measured 20.5 inches in length. Grandparents are: Rick and Tammy Dull, Scott; Karen and Tim Linnomme, Findlay; and Mark and Jadene Vance, Paulding.

