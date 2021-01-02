Kaylee Timbrook

A daughter, Kaylee Nichole Timbrook was born at 3:37 p.m. Dec. 29, 2020, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Sky Schooley and Zach Timbrook, Defiance. She weighed 7 lbs., 6.5 ozs., and measured 20.5 inches in length. Grandparents include: James Schooley, Defiance; Teresa Schindler, Defiance; Scott Timbrook, Sherwood; and Jason and Jennie Saylor, Sherwood. Great-grandparents are: Alice Schooley, Defiance; Russel and Patricia Hayden, Defiance; Billie Jean and the late Jay Jackson, Columbus.

* * * * *

Recommended for you

Load comments