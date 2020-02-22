Trenton Timbrook

A son, Trenton Lee Timbrook, was born at 5:48 p.m. Jan. 29, 2020, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Jake and Kiley Timbrook, Defiance. Trenton weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz., and was 20 inches in length. Grandparents are Gary and Vickie Crites, Ney; and James and Agnes Timbrook, Defiance. Great-grandparents are Lowell and Mary Jane Crites, Ney; Dolene Keeterle, Bryan; and Joyce Keeterle, Defiance.

