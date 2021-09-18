Tyler Timbrook

A son, Tyler James Timbrook, was born at 12:26 p.m. Aug. 30, 2021, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, to Jake and Kiley Timbrook. He weighed 8 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 21 inches in length. He has one sibling, Trenton, age 19 months. Grandparents are Gary and Vickie Crites, Ney; and Jim and Agnes Timbrook, Defiance. Great-grandparents are Mary Jane Crites, Ney, and Dolene Keeterle, Bryan.

