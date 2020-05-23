Isabella Swartz-Zachrich

A daughter, Isabella Lucille Swartz-Zachrich, was born at 4:30 p.m. May 15, 2020, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Dylan and Heather Swartz-Zachrich, Defiance. She weighed 9 lbs., 1 oz., and was 20.5 inches in length. She has two siblings, William and Nathaniel. Grandparents are Loretta Brook, Continental; and Christopher Zachrich, Napoleon. Great-grandparents are Ken and Cindy Cramer, Napoleon; and Pat and Richard Szymanski, Toledo.

