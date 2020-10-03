Maggie Stover

A daughter, Maggie Marie Stover, was born Sept. 9, 2020, at Toledo Hospital to Ted and Sarah Stover, Napoleon. She weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 20 inches in length. Siblings are Charlie, 6, and Molly, 6. Grandparents are Stew and Linda Stover, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Jeff Marihugh, Napoleon; and Betty Marihugh, Napoleon.

Load comments