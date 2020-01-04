Daniel Steingass

A son, Daniel Ephraim Steingass, was born at 7:59 p.m. Dec. 9, 2019, in Toledo to David and Elizabeth Steingass, Toledo. Daniel weighed 7 lbs., 1 oz., and was 20 1/2 inches in length. He has two brothers, Calvin, 3, and Will 1. Grandparents are Bill and Mary Steingass, Defiance; and Jeff and Lisa Wood, Quincy, Mich.

