A son, Jarvis Abram Stark, was born at 7:20 a.m. Sept. 3, 2020, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Jeff and Delaney Stark, Mark Center. He weighed 8 lbs. and measured 19 inches in length. Jarvis has one brother, Emmett Stark. Grandparents are: Darrell and Carol Stark, Defiance; Della Osmun, Hicksville; and Dale Osmun, Harlan, Ind. Great-grandparents are Peggy and Clarence Vaughn, Hicksville; and Marvin and Gladys Stark, Fort Wayne.
