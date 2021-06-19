Michael Simon

A son, Michael Allen Chad Simon, was born at 1:37 a.m. June 16, 2021, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, to Bradley and Elizabeth Simon, Defiance. He weighed 8 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 21 inches in length. Grandparents are JP and Carol Simon, Swanton; and Michael and Peggy Engel, Gregory, Mich. Great-grandparents are Dave and Rose Weinbrecht, Toledo; and Mary Geyer, Frankenmuth, Mich.

