Tysen Shininger
A son, Tysen John Shininger, was born at 11:34 a.m., Oct. 23, 2020, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Mark and Jamie Shininger, Defiance. He weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 20 inches in length. Siblings are: Preston, 8; Logan, 5; and Adrian, 3. Grandparents are: Michael and Mary Willitzer, Defiane; and Leo and Mary Shininger, Defiance. Great-grandparent is Alice Vetter, Hicksville.
