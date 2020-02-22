Rebecca Sedlacek

A daughter, Rebecca Harper Sedlacek, was born at 7:52 a.m., Feb. 11, 2020, in Vienna, Austria, to Drs. Christopher and Heather Sedlacek, currently of Vienna, Austria. Rebecca weighed 7 lbs., 12 oz., and was 53 cm in length. Grandparents are Frank and Shelby Beck, Defiance; and Barb Sedlacek and Mike Sedlacek of Amherstburg, Ontario, Canada.

