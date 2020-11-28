Bryson Scranton

A son, Bryson Richard Scranton, was born at 11:17 a.m. Nov. 20, 2020, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Tyler and Amber Scranton, Hicksville. He weighed 8 lbs., 9 oz., and measured 21 inches in length. Siblings are Jocelyn and Emersyn Scranton. Grandparents are Chuck and Julane Mason, Paula and Rick Scranton and Devin Tadsen. Great-grandparents are Denny and June Lucas, and Nancy and Tom Occonell.

Recommended for you

Load comments