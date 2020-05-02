Rhett Schilling

A son, Rhett James Schilling, was born at 11:34 a.m. April 20, 2020, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Kenneth and Alyssa Schilling, Montpelier. He weighed 9 lbs., 1 oz., and was 21 inches in length. Grandparents are Jerry and Beth Schilling and Brian and Melissa Nagy. Great-grandparents are Charles and Teresa Shoop.

Load comments