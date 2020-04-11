Milo Pahl
A son, Milo Robert Pahl, was born at 11:35 p.m. March 26, 2020, in Henry County Hospital to Justin and Alexis Pahl. Milo weighted 6 lbs., 14 oz., and was 19.75 inches in length. He has a sister, Amelia, 2. Grandparents are: Gerry and Renee Keber, Defiance; Brenda and Tim Aschemeier, Defiance; and Patricia and the late Robert Pahl, Defiance. Great-grandparents are: Ray and Rita Brown, Defiance; Kenny and Cindy Drewes, Napoleon; and Carolyn Pahl, Ayersville.
