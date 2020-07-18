Daniel Ordway

A son, Daniel Erbie Allen Ordway, was born at 11:15 p.m. July 14, 2020, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Heather Bakowski and Daniel Ordway, Melrose. He weighed 6 lbs., 6 oz., and was 19 inches in length. Siblings include: Addalynn Ordway, Sophia Ordway, Ashton Ordway, Emma Feeney and Chloe Feeney. Grandparents are: Delena Starr, Danny Ordway and Allen Bakowski. Great-grandparent is Erbie Branham.

Load comments