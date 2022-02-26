Hayes Newsome

A son, Hayes Earl Newsome, was born at 8:16 a.m on February 10, 2022, at Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, to Matthew and Brittney Newsome. He weighed 8 lbs., 4 ozs., and measured 20 inches in length. Grandparents are Michael and Julie Valerio. Great-grandparents are Richard Newsome (dec.) and Cindy Newsome.

