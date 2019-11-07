Daniel Mitchell
A son, Daniel J. Mitchell, was born at 9:38 p.m. Oct. 15, 2019, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Carrie and John Mitchell, Bryan. Daniel weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz., and was 22 inches in length. Daniel has a sister, Phoebe Keirsey, 4. Grandparents are: Joey and Jeremy Lewis, Defiance; Gayland and Toni Mitchell, Bryan; Marcia Mitchell, Bryan; and Dennis Brogan, Fargo, N.D. Great-grandparents are Brenda Botticher, Sullivan, Ind.; and Kathleen Mitchell, Bryan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.