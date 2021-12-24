Pierce Mershman

A daughter, Pierce Koerper Mershman, was born at 4:52 a.m. December 11, 2021, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre, Penn., to Aaron and Cierra Mershman, Dallas, Penn. She weighed 7 lbs., 14 ozs., and measured 19.5 inches in length. Grandparents are Larry and Dianne Mershman, Bowling Green; and John and Kimberly Steele, Napoleon.

