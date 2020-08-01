Jolene Merillat

A daugher, Jolene K. Merillat, was born July 28, 2020, in ProMedica Toledo Hospital, to Logan and Danielle Merillat, Ridgeville Corners. She weighed 7 lbs., 13 oz. Siblings include brothers, Kaed, 9; Monte, 6; Walker, 4; and angel brother, Miller, 2. Grandparents are Monte and Josette Nofziger, Archbold. Great-grandparent is Joan Miller, Napoleon.

