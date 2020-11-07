Maylynn McClure
A daughter, Maylynn Marie McClure, was born at 2:18 p.m. Oct. 28, 2020, in ProMedica Toledo Hospital to Mitch and Mindy McClure, Defiance. She weighed 3 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 16.5 inches in length. Siblings are: Lance McClure, 13; Kendal McClure, 11; Kenley Manriquez, 11; and Coletyn Rhees, 8. Grandparents are Chuck and Tami James of Defiance, and Vinal and Leslie McClure of Grover Hill. Great-grandparents are Ed and Judy Wisda of Defiance.
