Vivien Lehnert

A daughter, Vivien Joy Lehnert, was born at 4:30 a.m., May 21, 2020, in Walter Reed Hospital, Bethesda, Md., to LTC Joy and Thomas Lehnert, Cheverly, Md. She weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz., and was 21.5 inches in length. Grandparents are Owens (Red) and Anita Tolbert, Defiance; and Gert and Marion Lehnert, Stuttgart, Germany. Great-grandparents are Homer and Elizabeth Brooks, Defiance; and Hildegard Klemm, Freiberg, Germany.

