A son, Ezra James Leaonard, was born on November 30, 2021, in Toledo Hospital to Lisa and Erik Leonard, Defiance. Ezra weighed 9 lbs. 1 oz. and was 20 inches in length. Grandparents are Jim and Jeanne Weber, Defiance, and Jim and Brenda Leonard, Angola Ind., and Chris and Gerry Robinson, Defiance. Great-grandparents are Marnie Weber, Defiance, Shelby Spangler, Georgia, John and Sally Hasselwerth, Angola, Ind.; and Ron Lugabihl, Weston. Ezra has a sister, Aria, age 11, and a brother, Eli, age 9.

