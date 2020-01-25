Lynnora Kutzli

A daughter, Lynnora Margaret Ann Kutzli, was born at 10:29 p.m. Jan. 12, 2020, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Brittany Kutzli, Payne. Lynnora weighed 6 lbs., 9.8 oz., and was 19.5 inches in length. She has two siblings, Hanson, 6, and Pierceton, 1. Grandparents are Amy Kutzli, Payne and Tom Rothenbuhler, Melrose. Great-grandparents are Rick and Margaret English, Paulding.

