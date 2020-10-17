Waylon Kemerer

A son, Waylon Dean Kemerer, was born at 1:07 a.m. Oct. 5, 2020, at Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Steven and Reva Kemerer, Defiance. He weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz., and measured 20 inches in length. He has one sibling, Easton, 3. grandparents are: Doug and Sharis Sweeney, Hicksville; Brian Kemerer, Hicksville; and Rob and Sandra Baker, Montpelier. Great-grandparents are: Bonnie Poper, Hicksville; Max Kemerer, Hicksville; Judith Kemerer, Bryan; and Merlene McCoy, Defiance.

