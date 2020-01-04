Gannon Justinger
A son, Gannon Levi Justinger, was born at noon Dec. 17, 2019, in Tiffin Mercy Hospital to Garth and Kelly Justinger, Sycamore. Gannon weighted 7 lbs., 10 oz., and was 20 1/2 inches in length. He has three siblings: Garrett, 7, Grantley, 4, and Kallie, 2. Grandparents are Bill and Mary Steingass, Defiance; and John and Mary Justinger, Defiance.
